HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Scammers don’t take Christmas off! That’s the warning from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) as we turn a corner into the holiday season.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have received reports of local banks calling for passwords, account access, or online banking information.

“Banks will never call and ask you for your passwords or credit cards / debit card numbers,” the sheriff’s office wrote on social media. “Don’t ever give out any information over the phone to anyone. Go into a branch and see someone if needed.”

Officials say if a scammer takes your information, it can be cloned and made to appear legitimate.

“The closer we get to the holidays, the worst this will get,” the post continued.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also offered tips to avoid being scammed during the holiday season. Those tips include:

Practicing good cybersecurity hygiene

Know who you’re buying from or selling to

Be careful with payment

Make sure to monitor the shipping process

See more tips from the FBI on holiday scams here.

The sheriff’s office says if you have fraud on your account or card, stop it, and report it to the proper authorities. The non-emergency line for MCSO is 256-722-7181.