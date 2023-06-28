HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An excessive heat warning goes into effect tomorrow morning as temperatures climb to triple digits. High temperatures not only affect people but also our four-legged friends.

“When we start getting into the summer in North Alabama with the high humidity it becomes dangerous,” said Huntsville Animal Services Director Karen Sheppard.

There are several steps that can be taken to protect the entire family from the scorching heat.

The first step is to stay ahead of the game. When temperatures rise to the upper 90s and land in the triple digits, you don’t want to play “catch-up” with cooling yourself down.

Remember to drink plenty of water before doing any sort of activity outside. The CDC recommends taking a break every 15 to 20 minutes to drink water if outside for an extended period of time.

When inside, keep doors and windows firmly closed, make sure the blinds are turned outward – facing the sun, and turn the thermostat up a few degrees to prevent overworking the AC.

With triple-digit heat on the horizon, the CDC reminds us it’s important to keep all members of the family cool, including your pets. It’s highly recommended to never leave kids or pets in a vehicle. The CDC explains car temperatures can increase by 20 degrees in just 10 minutes – even with the window rolled down.\

Sheppard said practicing heat safety for dogs between the months of June and November is crucial.

“Younger dogs younger cats, older dogs older cats, just like humans they need more climate control,” said Sheppard. “And if you cannot provide that you definitely can provide dense shade with trees, some tarps, several tarps and a baby pool. Those baby pools work really well you just need to change the water out.”

Having a continuous clean source of water can prevent heat exhaustion. Panting is a sign an animal is trying to cool itself off, and excessive panting or difficulty breathing could indicate heat exhaustion.

If you do suspect that your pet is showing signs of overheating, it’s suggested that you act fast by bringing them into a controlled climate environment or taking them to a veterinary hospital.