HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — We are not quite to those single digit temperatures, but that weather is just around the corner.

On the list of things to do is getting your home, specifically your plumbing situated ahead of the freezing temps. Scott Dean, president of Dean Plumbing, has provided steps that homeowners can take to get ready.

“Its kind of like a step process you need to make sure your garden hoses are disconnected then you need to make sure you have your covers over your garden hoses and also you need to makes sure that all your foundational vents whether thy re automatic or non automatic that they’re operating correctly and that they’re closed,” Dean said.

And depending on the type of pipes you have that can play a role in how quickly they freeze.

“PVC pipes they tend to freeze faster, once it gets below freezing it doesn’t have to get to a hard freeze,” Dean said.

Dean also explained that a hard freeze is when the temperatures are in the low twenties and stay there for an extended period of time.

Preparing for winter can be costly, and for those in low-income neighborhoods it can be more challenging. The Alabama Weatherization Assistance Program (AWAP) aims to change that by providing services to those in low-income households.

Some of those services include repairing and replacing windows, under skirting, covering leaks, installing insulation and more.

According to AWAP, they cover 67 counties across the state, and in order to receive assistance, applicants must make no more than 200% of the federally establish poverty level.