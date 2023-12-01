HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Big Spring Park in Downtown Huntsville looks a little bit like a “Christmas Tree Farm” right now. The Tinsel Trail is back with more than 400 live Christmas trees decorated by different organizations and companies.

One tree, however, has drawn a lot of attention.

The tree decorated by McWilliams Marketing, features a cutout of Taylor Swift wearing a purple gown and has a garland made to look like giant friendship bracelets.

A Taylor Swift decorated tree at the Huntsville Tinsel Trail. Image Credit: WHNT News 19.

News 19 spoke with Amy McWilliams, the owner of McWilliams Marketing to learn what inspired the tree.

“Taylor Swift has a song that references friendship bracelets and at all the concerts really throughout the world, people have been making friendship bracelets and trading them at her concerts which is what inspired the garland,” McWilliam said.

McWilliams said her company has participated in the Tinsel Trail for the last five years.

“We love events where we just get to be part of something bigger than ourselves,” McWilliams said.

She said each year they pick something that has been big in pop culture for that year.

Of course, in 2023, Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour has been a cultural phenomenon.

So, it’s no surprise that when a local Swiftie saw the Taylor Swift tree at the Tinsel Trail they took a picture of it. Grace Lindley then posted her picture in a Facebook fan group, and the picture went viral!



The post containing the picture now has more than 15,000 likes and hundreds of comments and shares. McWilliams said she was shocked when she found out so many people had seen her tree. “We’ve had people from all over that have just been reaching out,” she said. Lindley, the woman who posted the picture, is a newer resident to the Huntsville area. Since making the post, she said hundreds of Swifties from Huntsville have reached out to her. “I’ve had people reach out that are close to my age that have said like ‘hey, we have something in common, we’re close to each other, we should hang out'” Lindley said. “I think it’s bringing a lot of people together, which I feel like is Taylor Swift’s kind of whole mantra.” Given the amount of online traction, it seems pretty safe to say that if you’re a Taylor Swift fan in Huntsville you’re definitely not “On Your Own, Kid”. Lindley said she never expected so much attention on her post. “It’s been a really awesome experience, I never expected that picture to blow up the way that it did,” she said. She said she’s been a huge Taylor Swift fan since the debut album. Lindley said one of her favorite Swift songs is “Fifteen”, but she also loves “Christmas Tree Farm”. McWilliams said she’s thrilled that the tree has resonated with Taylor Swift fans all over, including the ones in Huntsville. “It’s been a lot of locals too who have said ‘We always go to the Tinsel Trail, but we need to make sure we go see that tree!'” McWilliams said. She said she loves the Huntsville community and is glad it is in the spotlight. McWilliams laughed when we asked if she thought Taylor Swift herself might see the tree. “I doubt that, but you never know!” she said. Lindley remained a bit more excited about the prospect. “I really, really hope so! That would be so cool!” she said. If you’re wondering how to make your own Taylor Swift inspired tree, McWilliams said it was relatively easy. She said the letter beads are made out of Styrofoam and stickers and the other beads are made from rubber ball pit balls she bought online. She said she used fishing wire as the “Invisible String” to tie them together. You may be wondering, “Is It Over Now?”, but the good news is that the Tinsel Trail is open every day, rain or shine, through December 31st.

