HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville’s Fantasy Playhouse will be hosting a neighborhood party to meet the neighbors and celebrate their future building.

On Sunday, April 1, Fantasy Playhouse will be hosting the Terry Heights & Hillendale Neighborhood Party.

The party will take place at the future home of the new Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater & Academy on the corner of Holmes Avenue and Triana Boulevard.

There will be free food, community resources and kid-friendly activities for everyone!

The event is free to attend and will be held at 712 Triana Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.