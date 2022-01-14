Tickets for Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes now on sale

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Tickets are now available for Arts Huntsville’s 2022 Art Tour of Homes! The event will be held on Saturday, January 29.

This year, five local residents will open their homes to the public to inspire growth for art in the Rocket City. January’s event will be the first of 2022 — a second Tour of Homes will be held later this fall.

The homes featured this year include:

Daniel Adamek’s home in Monte Sano

The Blossomwood homes of Hunt and Blake Hudson

The Upper Blossomwood home of Steve Marz and Daniel Calens

The Old Town home owned by John and Tricia Murray

The Northeast home of Joanna and Jeff White

The tour runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks will be required to attend the event.

“Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes showcases how art is part of living spaces, giving tour-goers greater understanding of how anyone – on any budget – can use art to enhance their environment,” Arts Huntsville said in a statement. “This event serves as an opportunity to learn about the Huntsville area’s growing and thriving arts community. Tour attendees will be provided with a guide to local galleries and visual art venues.”

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased here. Tickets can be purchased at each individual home on the day of the event as well with cash or through TicketSpice.