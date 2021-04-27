Thrive Alabama opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thrive Alabama has opened an appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic to all community members over 18.

Thrive will be administering the two-shot Moderna vaccine at its Huntsville location – 600 St. Clair Avenue, Building 4.

Appointments for the clinic must be scheduled in advance by calling (256) 285-1617, and both shots will be scheduled during the call. Vaccine recipients don’t need to be current Thrive patients.

Registration forms can be filled out on site or on the Thrive Alabama website (English and Spanish).

The vaccine is being provided at no cost, but vaccine recipients are asked to bring their ID and insurance cards if applicable.