Thrive Alabama offering drive-up COVID-19 testing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thrive Alabama will begin offering drive-up COVID-19 testing three days a week.

Testing will be available Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 600 St Clair Avenue. Testing will be provided without an appointment.

A doctor’s order or insurance is not required to be tested. Uninsured people will not be charged. If a person has insurance, no co-pay is required.

This is for COVID-19 testing only. You must be age 6 or older to be tested. Due to the demand for testing, Thrive Alabama says they cannot guarantee how quickly results will be available. People are asked to self-quarantine while waiting for test results.

Days and times for testing are subject to change depending on the weather and testing supply availability. Follow Thrive Alabama’s Facebook or Instagram for the latest information.