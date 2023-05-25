HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama is navigating through a physician shortage and people are experiencing health service disparities. However, one non-profit organization is looking to help change that.

During Thursday’s Huntsville city council meeting, Thrive Alabama spoke to members of the council about plans to create a healthcare service center that would provide a range of medical services.

Thrive Alabama’s goal is to create a healthy community. The non-profit organization is looking to expand its services with the new multi-million dollar facility.

Mary Elizabeth Marr with Thrive Alabama highlighted the growing need for health care services in Huntsville.

The non-profit discussed the many healthcare disparities people across North Alabama are dealing with. That included difficulties finding a physician, and a lack of access to available healthcare opportunities.

With Huntsville being the fastest-growing city in the state, the organization said there is a need in The Rocket City for additional medical services in the area.

Marr says the new facility would offer an array of services for people from all backgrounds all in one building.

“What we will be building is a health care center that will have adult medicine, pediatrics, dental, vision, a pharmacy, a 72,000 square foot health center that will be for all populations,” Marr said.

Marr says the total project cost would be an estimated $33 million. At Thursday’s meeting, she said the organization has already raised $2 million in funds. However, she asked for the city’s help as it will require a total of $8 million for the facility to break ground.

LaKonta Jackson is a Huntsville resident who says she welcomes the additional medical center as there’s a growing need for health care services in The Rocket City.

“An additional medical facility will offer more medical services here for the people in Alabama and it will also address the concerns that people cannot be seen as soon as they need to be with health care and medical services,” Jackson told News 19.

With that need in mind, Marry Elizabeth Marr says the new center would work to extend medical care access for people across north Alabama.

“Anyone that needs health care will be able to come to see us at Thrive Alabama something for everyone that needs health care all in one building all under one roof,” Marr said.

Thrive Alabama has already secured the land where the medical facility would be located. The organization says when the $8 million start-up cost is met, it will then proceed with its groundbreaking.