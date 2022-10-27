HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A three-vehicle accident has left one lane closed near Memorial Parkway and Governor’s Drive.

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said officers are working an accident involving a box truck and two other vehicles on the Memorial Parkway Southbound Access Road near Governor’s Drive.

The accident was reported at 9:10 a.m.

HPD said one person is being treated by Huntsville Emergency Medical Services (HEMSI) on the scene for minor injuries.

One southbound lane of the Access Road is shut down as HPD works to clear the scene