Three saleswomen earn Pink Cadillacs from Mary Kay Cosmetics

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – During the pandemic, many people figured out a way to keep the income coming in in a big way.

The pink Cadillac is a sign of achievement for folks who sell Mary Kay Cosmetics. It’s a sign that you’ve done well and in Huntsville, there is a unique situation.

Three women have performed high enough and sold enough to get the pink Cadillac. Monica Land, Teresa Stewart, and Elizabeth Elder will be riding cool behind the pink steering wheel in their pink Cadillac.

“When the pandemic happened in March, we had to quickly switch to doing from in-person to virtual and we started doing Facebook parties, Zoom parties, working with our teams doing that and we literally exploded all across the nation,” said Monica Land.

“The pink Cadillac, just looking at it today and seeing it on display in the room and knowing that we earned that as a team. We did that. Not just earned it, but earned it during a pandemic when lots of things are going on and people are losing their jobs. The world is stopped and covered in a mask and we had our best months ever and hit our best year in Mary Kay ever,” said Teresa Stewart.

“Our team sold over a half a million during this pandemic. In the last 3 months of our year from April, May and June, we sold over $400,000 to hit $500,000,” said Land. “The pink Cadillac is the ultimate symbol of success.”

They did half a million this year, their next goal is a million in sales.