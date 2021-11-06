Three people in critical condition after possible carbon monoxide exposure

HARVEST, Ala. — Two adults and a child were transported to the hospital in critical condition after they were possibly exposed to carbon monoxide at Huntsville Dragway in Harvest.

HEMSI spokesperson Don Webster told News 19 that the call came in around 9:49 a.m. and when crews arrived on the scene all three people were inside of a camper.

Webster said they were unsure how they were exposed.

Two of the people were taken to Huntsville Hospital and the child was taken to Huntsville Hospital for Women and Children.

The Radial Fest is taking place at Huntsville Dragway from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. Hundreds of drag-racing fans are expected to fill the seats for the weekend.