MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says it has arrested three juveniles in connection with the deadly shooting at Legacy Events last week.

The arrests come in addition to the arrest of 20-year-old Ashton Elliot and 19-year-old DeMarcus Thompson Monday in connection with the shooting that injured nine and killed two at a birthday party.

The incident took place at Legacy Events on Highway 72 East near Ryland Pike. Two woman, Kaitlyn Jenkins, 20, and Quantasia Grant, 20, died at the scene, while nine others ended up in hospital.

MCSO Spokesperson Brent Patterson said one of the juveniles is charged with murder while the other two have been charged with gun-related charges. He said all three juveniles are 16 years old.

Patterson said the incident remains under investigation and investigators are continuing to work at identifying those responsible. He said that more arrests are expected in the case.

Patterson said that anyone with any information related to the case should contact the sheriff’s office at (256) 722-7181