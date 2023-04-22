HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three Huntsville Police Officers have been awarded Lifesaving Medals for their response to a shooting call in July 2022, where their “actions directly resulted in saving a life.”

The Huntsville Police Department said that in July 2022, Officers Chance Miller, Aaron Tucker and Kenneth Dees responded to a call on Kirkland Circle where they were advised on one person was shot inside the home.

When Officer Miller entered the home, HPD said he located the victim laying in the hallway “bleeding profusely,” and immediately provided pressure to the wound with a piece of clothing.

Officer Miller then realized the wound needed to be packed, and asked Officer Tucker to take over. Meanwhile, Officer Dees returned to his patrol vehicle to retrieve gauze.

Officer Chance Miller (Photo: Huntsville Police Department) Officer Aaron Tucker (Photo: Huntsville Police Department) Officer Kenneth Dees (Photo: Huntsville Police Department)

Miller and Tucker continued to apply pressure to the wound until Dees returned with the gauze and was able to pack the wound. The other officers continued to apply pressure and speak with the victim to keep him conscious until paramedics arrived, HPD said.

The patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital by HEMSI with life-threatening injuries.

“We are proud of these three officers for demonstrating the high quality of work, dedication and professionalism we work to always provide for our community,” HPD said.