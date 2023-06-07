HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were detained on Wednesday afternoon as authorities were investigating recent burglaries in a local community.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies were in the area of Klondike Avenue checking for any leads regarding numerous residential break-ins.

When deputies found a vehicle in the area that had been stolen, they attempted to pull it over. However, the vehicle tried to flee and a pursuit began.

Deputies were able to stop the vehicle shortly after.

Three people have been detained, the MCSO confirmed, though no one has been officially arrested.

Authorities will continue to investigate the burglaries and aim to charge those responsible.