‘This is not a time for your company to go dark’ Local marketing firm encourages businesses to keep moving forward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Businesses across the country are having to adjust to the new normal: That their digital presence is their main presence.

Flourish, a local marketing and public relations firm, is helping businesses to up their digital game, and they say it's more important than ever for businesses to be building their brand-- not letting it disappear.

Flourish works with businesses to establish a long term growth plan, and these days, growth might feel hard to come by. But Flourish founder and CEO, Megan Nivens-Tannett, says now is not the time to give up on growing your business.

“We can’t sit at home and be fearful of what’s next, especially when we don’t know what that is," she said.

She says when things do eventually turn around you still want your business to be present and relevant.

Some businesses have no choice but to cut extra costs, like marketing, but Flourish has generated several new clients since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. These businesses are looking for a leg up in making their business better and stronger.

“Both internal and external communications right now, more than ever, is extremely important and should be a priority for businesses of all sizes," Nivens-Tannett said.

And many clients are playing catch up in areas that are now critical to survival, like learning how to maintain a strong digital presence.

“Some companies that weren’t heavily focused on social media and digital marketing before are recognizing that they should have gotten started on this sooner rather than later," Nivens-Tannett said.

Flourish is now focusing on coming up with fresh and innovative ways to go about business and serve their community.

Starting next week, they’re starting a virtual workshop series:

These virtual workshops were created to assist businesses in a variety of ways, to include digital strategy, social media, marketing strategy, Canva deep dives, email marketing, and more. These 90-minute, interactive workshops are open to anyone who’s looking to refine their skills and build their marketing knowledge base. The cost is $45 per person, per 90-minute workshop, and includes worksheets and ongoing marketing tips. More information can be found here.

“This is not a time for your company to go dark, and this is not a time for your brand not to be recognized," Nivens-Tannett said.

Business must go on!