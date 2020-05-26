This blind dog at Huntsville Animal Services needs a home

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is trying to find a home for a blind dog who needs a friend.

Richard is a 6-year-old mixed breed who was brought into the shelter earlier this month. He has scars on his face because he used to live outside and ran into sharp objects, according to Huntsville Animal Services. Other than being blind, he is healthy.

Since he’s come to the shelter, Richard has learned to navigate his kennel and the play yard with the help of a dog friend. Huntsville Animal Services says he would do best in a home with an existing dog that can help him get around.

Richard’s adoption ID at Huntsville Animal Services is A516864.

People interested in adoption of fostering animals can contact the shelter at 256-883-3782. The shelter is open for its normal hours of 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., but people are asked to call or email first because of more stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.