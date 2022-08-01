HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — In an effort to boost interest and have more citizens join the force, the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is challenging residents to try out their obstacle course.

On Saturday, August 6, HPD is opening the course to anyone who wants to attempt it. From 8 – 10 a.m., you can try out your strength at 2213 Drake Avenue Southwest.

The course was created as part of the physical training (PT) tests. While HPD says this Saturday morning it will be open to anyone that wants to attempt it, the overall goal is to recruit those interested in joining the force.

Obstacles throughout the course will include climbing a wall, pushing a car and dragging a 165-pound dummy, with several other tests of physical strength and endurance, HPD says.

This test is the same one that cadets entering the force must pass before being accepted into the police academy – the same one taken across the state.

If you think you have what it takes to pass the course without breaking a sweat, head out to Drake Avenue on Saturday morning!

For more information, you can contact HPD at 256-427-7009, or visit the event page on Facebook here for the latest updates.