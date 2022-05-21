HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A play dubbed the “most significant English language play of the 20th century” will hit the stage in Huntsville next month.

Theatre Huntsville will present “Waiting for Godot,” a Samuel Beckett classic, on two weekends, June 3-4 and June 9-11. Each night the show begins at 7 p.m.

The play will be held at the Studio Theatre on the second floor south of Lowe Mill.

The work follows two central characters, Vladimir and Estragon, who are awaiting the arrival of the titular Godot. The play first premiered in Paris in 1953, before being performed for the first time in English in 1955.

Tickets for “Waiting for Godot” are $15 and can be found here or by calling 256-536-0807. Tickets are also available at the box office during Lowe Mill’s business hours.