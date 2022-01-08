Theatre Huntsville to present ‘Steel Magnolias’ this month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Theatre Huntsville will return to the stage this month with two weekends of “Steel Magnolias” performances.

The show will run from January 14-16 and 20-22 at the Von Braun Center Playhouse. Matinee shows on January 15, 16, and 22 begin at 2 p.m., while evening shows on January 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 start at 7:30 p.m.

“‘Steel Magnolias’ reminds us that each of us has not only our own inner steel to make it through these uncertain times, but we have each other’s to lean on as well,” said Director Shawn Fahy.

Tickets for each show are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors, students, and active-duty military. Group discounts are also available. Tickets can be purchased online at THtix.com, at the Theatre Huntsville box office at Lowe Mill, or by calling 256-536-0807.

The playhouse will also have tickets one hour before showtime, if they are available. For more information, visit Theatre Huntsville’s website here.