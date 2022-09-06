HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Theatre Huntsville will ring in its historic 25th season in the Rocket City with a production of the Tony Award-winning “Dreamgirls” this month.

According to a news release, the first production will run for two weekends, September 16 through 18 and September 22 through 25, 2022 at the Von Braun Center (VBC) Playhouse. For exact showtimes and tickets, visit THtix.com.

The VBC Playhouse is located at 700 Monroe Street SW, Huntsville, Ala. 35801.

The shows included in Theatre Huntsville’s 25th season are:

Dreamgirls | September 16-25, 2022 | VBC Playhouse This 1981 Tony-winning musical by Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger chronicles the rise of Motown through “The Dreams,” a singing trio who rise from the streets of Chicago to superstardom.

God of Carnage | October 14-22, 2022 | The Studio Theatre The 2008 play by Yasmina Reza follows two sets of parents meeting to discuss an incident in the park involving their children.

A Christmas Story | November 11-20, 2022 | VBC Playhouse This play is based on the classic film that plays for 24 hours on Christmas Day. The story follows 9-year-old Ralphie who begins a quest to get a Red Ryder BB gun from Santa Claus, even though his family frequently says “You’ll shoot your eye out!”

Clue | January 20-29, 2023 | VBC Playhouse Based on the 1985 film of the same name, which in turn, was based on a board game, “Clue” is a classic whodunnit. The comedic murder-mystery takes place at a remote mansion where six guests assemble for a dinner party — with deadly consequences.

Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind | February 10-18, 2023 | The Studio Theatre This 1988 play has the honor of being the longest-running show in Chicago history – and it’s still playing. It’s an experimental work that prides itself of being “30 Plays in 60 Minutes.” It has to be seen to be believed.

Stick Fly | March 17-26, 2023 | VBC Playhouse This play by Lydia Diamond opened on Broadway in 2011 and follows the LeVay family, the first Black family to live in Martha’s Vineyard. According to a description of the show, it deals with gender, class, and race politics.

In Love and Warcraft | April 21-29, 2023 | The Studio Theatre This play follows a self-proclaimed gamer girl with a top-ranked guild in “World of Warcraft” and an online boyfriend. This show is recommended for teens and up.

Monty Python’s Spamalot | June 9-25, 2023 | VBC Playhouse “Spamalot” describes itself as “lovingly” ripped off from the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” which is itself, a comedic take on the Knights of the Round Table, and King Arthur. The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical.



Learn more about Theatre Huntsville’s upcoming season and get tickets for shows already on sale at theatrehsv.org. Tickets are also available at 256-536-0807 or by emailing tickets@theatrehsv.org!