HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Theatre Huntsville is preparing for their next performance. “Stick Fly” premieres at the Von Braun Center Playhouse on March 17.

“Stick Fly” by Lydia R. Diamond features the LeVays, an affluent African-American family, as they gather at their home in Martha’s Vineyard. The two sons, Kent and Flip, bring their girlfriends along to meet their parents for the first time. Conversations about race and privilege ensue, and long-standing family tensions reach a boiling point when secrets are revealed.

The play was the winner of the 2010 LA Drama Critics Circle Awards, receiving awards for Best Production, Best Direction, Best Ensemble Performance.

The show premieres on March 17 and ends on March 26. You can purchase tickets for matinee or evening shows here or by calling Theatre Huntsville at 256-536-0807.

The show is recommended for older teens and up, as there are adult situations and language.