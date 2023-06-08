HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Theatre Huntsville is preparing for an epic tale of Camelot – and how they must eat spam a lot.

A local theater company is getting ready to bring ” Spamalot,” the musical adaption of the classic film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” to the Rocket City beginning this week. The show will open at the Von Braun Center Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

“Spamalot” is the musical theatre adaptation of the popular 1975 film, which like its predecessor, offers an ‘irreverent’ and ‘sometimes delightfully silly’ look at the story of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, who dance whenever they’re able.

The show premiered on Broadway in 2005 and won three Tony Awards.

Theatre Huntsville Director Leslie Gates said the show’s tone gives a refreshing look at the chivalric legends that many people grew up with.

“Everyone knows the basic King Arthur story and there’s been 80 jillion movies made about it,” she said. “Camelot…and it takes that story to and it takes that story off into a ridiculous direction.”

While that ridiculous direction also offers plenty of opportunities for the actors in the show. Bill Hubscher, who is playing King Arthur, said many of the actors are big fans of the original movie.

“Many of us have fond memories of seeing the original material…the original film…and it was our first exposure to monty python and that style of humor and wonderfully absurd it can be,” he said.

Erica Hansen, who plays the Lady in the Lake, said her favorite part involves a certain knight who gets on the wrong end of a sword fight.

“It’s the Black Knight scene … has been my favorite since I watched it with my dad when I was little,” she said, “and….it’s only a flesh wound…you can’t lose…it’s so good.”

It’s more than just the Black Knight King Arthur and his brave, and not so brave, knights will need to contend with though, as he will also need to get past a few insult-spewing Frenchmen and of course, the dreaded Killer Rabbit of Caerbannog along the way.

Gates said the show is a huge production that really has a bit of everything in it.

“We’ve got 28 cast members,” she said. “A 14-piece orchestra. I’ve lost count with how many volunteers and dressers we’ve got. It’s got music, sword fighting, and showgirls, a plethora of rabbits and French people, and every scene has something rolling on or rolling off, flying in or people coming and going. and the moving parts are just almost overwhelming.”

Anyone interested in more information about tickets or showtimes should visit Theatre Huntsville’s website here.