“The Story” Top 5 for 2020

Looking back on 2020, there were some bright spots. We thought it might be fun to look back on a few of those. That said, here are the “Top 5” most viewed stories we brought you in “The Story” last year.

We begin with number 5.

I realized early in the covid-19 crisis people needed a little good news. That’s what we did in early April.

Number 4 – Ardmore high senior, Natalee Emerson, talks about wrapping up 120 weeks of chemo to beat acute lymphoblastic leukemia, blood cancer.

Number 3 – Just before the virus shut everything down, a Limestone county boy makes friends with the sanitation worker who picks up their garbage.

Number 2 – Mario’s, a local restaurant in Five Points, gives Dana Anderson, a local artist with special needs, space to exhibit some of her works.

And finally, number one – the most viewed of the story for 2020. In early February, I shared some of my thoughts and personal feelings on how a virus was changing our world.