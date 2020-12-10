The Springs hosting virtual benefit concert for Food Bank of North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Springs band is hosting a virtual benefit concert to help support the Food Bank of North Alabama.

This year, many families in the Tennessee Valley have lost jobs or income causing food insecurity like never before.

Stewart and Holly Halcomb are a husband and wife duo in The Springs band. Both being from Alabama, they saw a need and wanted to help fill it.

“2020 has obviously been a difficult year for a lot of people and we heard the statistic that 1 in 6 Alabamians are finding themselves food insecure this year and it’s not hard for us to name 6 people,” said Stewart. “So, when we heard that statistic, we were like ‘Man, that is huge!’ Although we live in Nashville now, we still love our home state. We still love the people of our home state and we couldn’t just sit around and now do anything.”

The Springs are joined by Yellowhammer State artists Marty Raybon of Shenandoah, Ty Herndon, Tiera, and Glen Templeton.

The virtual show is Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7:00 p.m. It is free to watch but donations are encouraged. The money raised will allow the Food Bank of North Alabama to help thousands who need extra help during this holiday season.

The link to the show can be found here.