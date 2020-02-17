The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration on February 22.
The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public. The activity fair highlights spring break and summer camps, workshops and classes in the fields of art, music, dance, theater, science, history, and more.
The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about educational offerings from local arts and cultural organizations.
The fair will also feature hands-on activities and door prizes.
For more information or registration, visit www.artshuntsville.org or visit their Facebook page, @artshuntsville.
The 2020 exhibitors include:
- ACES Science Labs
- Afterschool Labs
- Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre
- Alexander’s Martial Arts
- Burritt on the Mountain
- Camp Maranatha
- Camp Woodmont
- Colors Fine Arts Center, Inc.
- Dance Theatre of Huntsville
- Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy
- Hollywood Huntsville
- HSV/Madison Co CVB
- Huntsville Community Drumline
- Huntsville Ballet School and Company
- Huntsville Botanical Garden
- Huntsville Museum of Art
- Huntsville STEAM Works
- Huntsville Symphony Orchestra
- Lyrique Music Productions
- Madison Academy
- North Alabama SC
- Pine Ridge Day Camp & Equestrian Center
- Randolph School Summer Programs
- Riverview Camp for Girls
- Rocket City Martial Arts
- Rocket City Sewcial
- Space Camp
- Spirited Art
- St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- The Country Day School
- Tinkergarten
- Topgolf Huntsville
- Video Game Design Club
- YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee