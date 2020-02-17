The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair returns to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center’s Davidson Center for Space Exploration on February 22.

The event is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and is free to the public. The activity fair highlights spring break and summer camps, workshops and classes in the fields of art, music, dance, theater, science, history, and more.

The Spring Into Summer Activities Fair offers an excellent opportunity to learn more about educational offerings from local arts and cultural organizations.

The fair will also feature hands-on activities and door prizes.

For more information or registration, visit www.artshuntsville.org or visit their Facebook page, @artshuntsville.

The 2020 exhibitors include:

ACES Science Labs

Afterschool Labs

Alabama Youth Ballet Theatre

Alexander’s Martial Arts

Burritt on the Mountain

Camp Maranatha

Camp Woodmont

Colors Fine Arts Center, Inc.

Dance Theatre of Huntsville

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy

Hollywood Huntsville

HSV/Madison Co CVB

Huntsville Community Drumline

Huntsville Ballet School and Company

Huntsville Botanical Garden

Huntsville Museum of Art

Huntsville STEAM Works

Huntsville Symphony Orchestra

Lyrique Music Productions

Madison Academy

North Alabama SC

Pine Ridge Day Camp & Equestrian Center

Randolph School Summer Programs

Riverview Camp for Girls

Rocket City Martial Arts

Rocket City Sewcial

Space Camp

Spirited Art

St. John Paul II Catholic High School

The Country Day School

Tinkergarten

Topgolf Huntsville

Video Game Design Club

YMCA Camp Cha-La-Kee