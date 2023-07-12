MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County-based nonprofit The Schools Foundation has teamed up with Publix for the Tools for Back-to-School register campaign. The campaign kicked off Wednesday, July 12th and will run through Sunday, July 23rd.

The funds raised will be distributed to Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools, and Madison County Schools.

The Schools Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Kelley told News 19, “When you go to Publix to shop next time and you go through the register, you can make a donation to go towards Back-To-School.”

Kelley said the funds raised will help students who may not have basic learning materials like pens, markers, crayons, or notebooks. It’ll also help the school districts provide students with additional supplies in stem classrooms, rewards for positive classroom behavior, and more.

“For instance, Madison City Schools decided to use the funds to build an outdoor classroom space last year. It’s sort of a ‘sensory learning’ environment outdoors for both teacher and students,” Kelley added.

Kelley says there are more than 90% of students enrolled in public schools in the county.

“That’s a large number! We want our community to be a strong community – Huntsville’s a smart community and we want those kids to get the best. We want our teachers to have the best,” said Kelley.

With it being the second year the campaign is taking place, Kelley hopes they’ll be able to raise a large amount of money.

“We raised nearly $100,000 last year. We’re really hoping that people will come out this year and we can get over that $100K mark,” Kelley stated.

Below, you can find a list of all the Publix stores participating in the campaign.

Publix Stores participating in Tools for Back to School in Madison County

Store 209 – 12796 Bailey Cove Rd SE Store 573 – 6707 Highway 431 S Store 574 – 4851 Whitesburg Dr SE Ste B Store 598 – 8000 Madison Blvd Ste A Store 1126 – 2246 Winchester Rd NE Store 1190 – 12290 Highway 231/431 North Store 1218 – 5850 Highway 53 Store 1451 – 310 Pelham Ave SW Store 1612 – 1660 Old Monrovia Rd NW Store 1629 – 2286 Zierdt Road Store 1638 – 350 Hughes Road Store 1642 – 7129 Wall Triana Hwy Store 1726 – 417 John Henry Way Store 1785 – 9040 Memorial Pkwy SW Store 1830 – 24540 John T Reid Pkwy