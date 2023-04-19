HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Rocket City is working on a new plan to address the future of safety when it comes to travel. However, planners say they can’t do it without input from those living in the city.

The city’s Department of Urban & Long-Range Planning is developing Vision Zero Huntsville, which aims to eventually eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries.

Dennis Madsen is the manager of the department. He told News 19 that this is a new way of collecting feedback as the city continues to grow.

“This is something that we have not done in the past on this comprehensive of a scale, and it’s something a lot of communities around the country are doing”

According to the Vision Zero Network, more than 42,000 people are killed in traffic crashes each year in the U.S. Madsen says the city’s plan is to have zero roadway fatalities and serious injuries by 2055.

“What are areas where there might be some simple infrastructure fixes that can make that walk much safer? Where are areas where there are gaps in bike infrastructure? Where are areas that are difficult to navigate for folks that are mobility challenged?”

Three public input sessions will give neighbors a chance to answer those questions and give the city’s Department of Urban & Long-Range Planning an idea of what problem areas need to be addressed.

All input sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dates and locations are as follows:

April 18th – First Baptist Church in the Life Center Auditorium

April 19th – North Huntsville Public Library, Community Room 132

April 20th – Morris School Cafetorium

Huntsville Transit is offering free transportation to meetings. Participants must inform drivers that they are attending a ‘Vision Zero Meeting’.