HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Are you ready to envy all the best classic cars in the Rocket City? This is the weekend to catch a glimpse of some cherry rides and maybe check under the hood. There will be a high-profile auto show at the VBC on Saturday and a pre-show party and cruise-in this Friday night.

Rocket City Octane Auto Show

The second annual Rocket City Octane Show is set to be a spectacle on October 1 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Von Braun Center South Hall. They will have vehicles of all types and multiple trophies will be awarded.

There will be concessions available at the event. Tickets for spectators are $5, kids under 12 are free, and are available at the VBC Box Office.

Pre-Auto Show Party and Cruise-in

The City of Huntsville and Downtown Huntsville, Inc will be hosting a pre-Auto Show Party and Cruise-in on Friday, September 30, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Car lovers can come down to Monroe Street in front of the VBC, where it will be temporarily shut down for pedestrian traffic during the party.

This party is free to get in and there will be food trucks aplenty.

All vehicles are welcome to participate in this show, just get there early and enter the area on Clinton Avenue only. Participating vehicles will need to remain parked until pedestrian traffic slows down.