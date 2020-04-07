The Rock Family Worship Center stepping in to feed members and kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Rock Family Worship Center fired up the grill and oven today to make hot meals during this time of crisis.

The church will only be feeding widows who are members of its church and children in the foster care system.

The meals will be delivered every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the time being. Huntsville Dream Center Director Chris Mitchell said the mission is to help those who need it most.

"We're doing this because it's an opportunity for the church, which is the light of the world, to shine and to step forward instead of running away from a need," said Mitchell.

The Rock Family Worship Center will also continue feeding Madison County students.

The grab and go meal service will operate three days out the week effective today, so students will now receive breakfast and lunch for two days at a time. Last week, they served more than 4,000 meals to students.

