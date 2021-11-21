The Marshall Tucker Band brings 50th Anniversary Tour to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall Tucker Band is celebrating five decades as a group with a national tour – including one stop right here in Huntsville.

The southern rock band will hit the stage at the Von Braun Center’s Concert Hall on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The group will visit over 30 cities on the tour, including other close stops like Nashville and Atlanta.

The tour will kick off in January at the Dosey Doe in The Woodlands, Texas.

“Five decades of The Marshall Tucker Band… sometimes it’s still hard to understand,” said lead singer Doug Gray. “We are just regular people. The fans have given us so many special moments over these 50 years. I’m so proud of our band.”

Tickets to the Huntsville show are on sale here and range from $26.50 to $76.50.