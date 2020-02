HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Market at MidCity is ready to kick off their second season in Huntsville.

The Market is now accepting applications from Farmers, Artisans, Makers, Growers, Musicians and more.

The Market at MidCity happens every Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. starting March 15th through November 15th.

To fill out the application, click here.

MidCity is located at 5909 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806 (the former Madison Square Mall site).