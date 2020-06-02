The largest open-air butterfly house reopened at the Huntsville Botanical Garden

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The largest open-air butterfly house in the nation reopened on June 1st for the summer season!

The Purdy Butterfly House will be open thru September 30th and is included with your paid admission to the Huntsville Botanical Garden.

According to the Garden, the butterfly house is home to 1,500 native butterflies.

Visitor Note –

Entrance to the Butterfly House will be limited and monitored.

Follow the one-way path through the Butterfly House.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, the Garden recommend masks or face coverings inside buildings.

Garden Admission:

Members: Free

Children 2 and Under: Free

Children 3-18: $9

Adults: $14

Military Personnel: $12

Military discount is presented by Boeing

Student: $12

Seniors (55+): $12