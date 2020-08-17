The Land Trust of North Alabama is looking to add several acres to its trails. Here’s how you can help.

Many people enjoy getting out and spending time on trails managed by the Land Trust of North Alabama. Now, they are looking to expand and add more land to explore and they are asking for your help to make it happen.

The Land Trust offers more than 70 miles of free public trails for you to relax, get some exercise, and connect with nature.

The Land Trust has an exciting opportunity to protect 122 acres on the northeast corner of Monte Sano that would expand preserved land on the mountain.

Executive Director Marie Bostick says this acquisition would protect a popular portion of hiking trails that are part of the state park trail system, including a route allowing navigation around Logan Point.

It would also ensure the preservation of valuable wildlife habitat.

So far, the Land Trust has raised $209,00, but they need to raise $305,000 by February 2021 to purchase the land.

If you would like to help out and make a donation, you can do so directly to the Land Trust of North Alabama. And if you can’t make a monetary donation, they are also in need of volunteers to help maintain trails.