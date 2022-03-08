HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council’s 2nd roundtable’s topic is Internal Affairs Demystified. It will provide Huntsville residents an opportunity to learn more about what happens when the public files a complaint about an officer.

HPCAC member, David Little, told News 19 the forum will allow citizens to ask questions and get clarity on the Huntsville Police Department’s internal practices.

“The main topic of reasoning for this particular one is just to give the community a better idea of what happens when a complaint is filed, what that process looks like,” Little told News 19. “It’s multiple steps, how thorough they are when investigating citizen complaints.”

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at Jackson Way Baptist Church, 1001 Andrew Jackson Way, 35801. It is the 2nd of 8 that will be held throughout the year, all covering different topics. The meeting locations will rotate through City Council districts to ensure all citizens have the opportunity to attend.

A full list of future meeting dates and locations can be found here.