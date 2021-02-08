The Huntsville Hospital mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens Monday by appointment only

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Hospital plans to vaccinate an additional 1,000 people a day for COVID-19 this week, thanks to a mass vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park. In accordance with guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health, the clinic will include people ages 65+ and frontline critical workers listed below.

It’s important to know the clinic is by appointment only. No walk-ups will be allowed.

Huntsville Hospital is scheduling those appointments for people who sign up through the hospital’s online registration portal. Anyone going to the vaccination clinic should take a photo ID and insurance information, if you have it. The hospital will not collect any co-payments, and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.

Who Qualifies?

The expanded criteria effective February 8, 2021, are as follows:

Health care workers

Anyone age 65 or above

First responders including EMS, firefighters and law enforcement

Frontline essential workers as follows:

Corrections officers

Food and agriculture workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Manufacturing workers

Grocery store workers

Public transit workers

People who work in the education sector

Childcare workers

Judiciary

Clergy/ministerial

Clinic Location

John Hunt Park is located at 2151 Airport Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801.

Clinic Hours

The clinic will run February 8 – 12 from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.

This expanded clinic is only planned for this week, but Huntsville Hospital leaders say they will continue their regular clinic over the coming weeks and months.

No appointment? Here are your options

The Alabama Department of Public Health has compiled a list of vaccine providers for appointment and walk-in clinics. Please keep in mind, though, the vaccine supply across the state is very limited.