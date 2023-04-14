HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — While the grief of losing their brother is still painful to bear the sisters of Officer Garrett Crumby are looking to turn that grief into immediate action.

They say his death has been tough to overcome but they want to make sure that his death opens the door to change in the state and across the country.

On March 28, Crumby was shot and killed in the line of duty last in Huntsville after responding to a call shot fired.

Juan Robert Laws, the person who is charged with murdering Crumby was arrested last year for shooting two people in Huntsville but he was freed on a low bond.

The family says the current system failed the brother which led to his death.

“We plan to take action to ensure that his voice, his civic duty, that sense and that pride in what he does is carried on if we possibly can,” Crumby’s sister, Casey Crumby Wright said. “We plan to do what we can to lobby and advocate for change to protect his brothers and sisters in blue.”

His younger sister, Courtney Crumby, says the system needs to change immediately before this tragedy happens to another family.

“As a family, we want to dedicate in Garrett’s memory to help make sure that we can do what we can to stop this from happening to others because it’s just tragic and we don’t feel that this should have happened,” Courtney Crumby said.

Courtney Crumby told News 19 that she knew that her brother Garrett was destined for public service.

“You don’t even ask him the question to do anything, and he just does it. Garrett just knew to do what he felt he was called to do. It was just a part of his personality,” Courtney said.

The family says that they want to present a piece of legislation during the current session at the state capitol. The family plans to announce a funding campaign specific to the cause.