HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – It’s spring, and that can only mean one thing – the Easter Bunny is coming back to Parkway Place Mall.

The Easter Bunny will be in town starting Friday, March 25, and due to his busy schedule, online reservations are encouraged before visiting with the springtime legend. He’ll be in the lower level center court during these times:

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Noon-6 p.m. Sunday

A few special events are also planned during the Easter Bunny’s time in the Rocket City:

Pet Photos – Get your furry friends in front of that camera from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 28 and Monday, April 4; pets must be leashed or crated and owners will need to clean up after them

Bunny Cares – from 9-11 a.m. on Sunday, April 3, a sensory friendly environment will be set up for those with special needs. Tickets are required for this special event before public hours, and can be booked here.

Character Appearance – Tinkerbell and a pirate will join the Easter Bunny for a special storytime in the upper level play area from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Parkway Place is giving away three free photo packages with the bunny; simply text BUNNY to (256) 273-5560 to enter.

For more information on visiting with the Bunny, visit the Parkway Place Mall website. The Easter Bunny will be in town until Saturday, April 16 and the mall is closed on Easter Sunday.