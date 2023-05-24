HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Huntsville will host some of the nation’s top jazz artists during the annual Jazz in the Park concert series.

Kenny Anderson, Huntsville’s Director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI), announced the jazz artists will be performing every Sunday in September at Big Spring Park East.

“Music is a universal language,” Anderson said. “When people come out for Jazz in the Park, they have an opportunity to connect with people across the whole spectrum of our community.”

Mayor Tommy Battle described the concert series as one of Huntsville’s signature events.

“It features some of the best players in jazz today and we’re lucky to have them on our stage,” Mayor Battle said. “When people come to Jazz in the Park, they know they’re going to see a display of amazing talent.”

He added that no matter what genre the music is, people enjoy it, and the artists are often awe-inspiring.

Jazz in the Park will kick off Huntsville Music Month, which is observed each September. The city’s Music Officer, Matt Mandrella, said that the event and its “enduring popularity” are paramount to transforming Huntsville into a music city.

“Huntsville is incredibly lucky to have a long-running signature music series of this caliber that has been embraced by the community,” he said.

On top of the nation’s finest artists, there are also music education workshops to help expose young children and teens to high-caliber jazz musicians and cover topics, like improvisation, section playing, tuning, intonation and more.

The event is free to attend, and event-goers should plan to bring chairs. Below, you can find dates and times for each performance throughout the concert series:

Sunday, Sept. 3

5 p.m. – Erisa Nicole

6 p.m. – Tr3ple Threat

7:30 p.m. – Jessy J

Sunday, Sept 10

5 p.m. – Noelette Leader-Hutton

6 p.m. – Chandra Currelley

7:30 p.m. – Brian Simpson

Sunday, Sept. 17

5 p.m. – Calhoun Community College Show Band

6 p.m. – BK Jackson

7:30 p.m. – Alex Bugnon

Sunday, Sept. 24

5 p.m. – Angela Bryant Brown

6 p.m. – Marqueal Jordan

7:30 p.m. – Ben Tankard