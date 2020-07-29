The Catalyst Center helps entrepreneurs launch businesses amid pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – With the uncertainty we face right now you may not expect many people to branch out and start a business but the Catalyst Center says that people are and they want to help.

According to the Catalyst Center, entrepreneurs have been reaching out to them for help on how to make their business dream happen.

The catalyst center was also affected by COVID-19 because they are a small business as well. They say they quickly started using Zoom to interact with clients and had what they call some “Zawkward” moments as they worked to figure everything out.

With the ability to hop right online, the director says it actually allowed them to expand their business.

“We have found that COVID has almost been a blessing to us because we have found that not only are we able to serve the North Alabama region which is our main region, we have gone statewide, national and international,’ said Jennifer Stewart, the Program Director of the Catalyst women’s business center.

Stewart says that many small businesses are reaching out to them after being approved for the IDOL loan or the PPP loan. She says the Catalyst Center can help entrepreneurs with spending their money and how to document their spending.

