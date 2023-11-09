HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — At some point in our lives, we will experience grief, loss, heartbreak and tragedy.

No matter what age you are, grief can be an intense emotion that can take years to process. For children, it can be even more challenging to grasp the reality of the loss of a loved one, and sometimes those children can be forgotten in the grieving process.

The Caring House’s mission is to provide a safe environment for children aged 3-18 and their families to cope and share their grief with others. It is a non-profit organization that has several outlets for children to process and express their grief.

The organization is dependent on the Huntsville Hospital Foundation (HHF) for its services and funding.

November is National Children’s Grief Awareness Month, and the HHF has launched its ‘Season of Caring’ fundraiser with a $25,000 fundraising goal benefitting The Caring House.

HHF says every gift helps, as:

$30 provides supplies for one children’s grief support group

$100 sponsors one child to attend the annual Camp Caring House grief camp

$250 provides an entire month of individual support sessions for a child.

If you would like to donate, you can visit the HHF Season of Caring page by clicking here.