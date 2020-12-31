The Camp celebrating the New Year with a dumpster fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Camp at MidCity is saying goodbye to 2020 in such a way as to do the year justice.

The Camp will literally be lighting a dumpster fire this evening at midnight. That is right, a dumpster will be on fire tonight.

Reserve your space now to say goodbye to the dumpster fire that this past year has been. Covered seating is available at Miracle at MidCity.

“Big thanks to AEC Site Solutions and our amazing Fire Department for helping us make this happen!”

The proceeds for every Fireball shot taken tonight at The Camp will be donated to the Huntsville Fire Department.

Make your reservation now and celebrate the end of this year.