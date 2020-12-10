The Beasley Brothers to perform two Christmas concerts in North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The holiday season just isn’t the same without Christmas music and The Beasley Brothers are bringing that Christmas joy to the stage for two live performances.

In past years, The Beasley Brothers have performed to massive audiences for their Christmas concerts, but because of COVID-19, things will look different this season. The Beasley Brothers say their fans wanted to see the concert in-person, so they worked to make that possible while still keeping everyone safe.

Seat capacity at both venues is limited and masks will be required when entering.

The annual concert started five years ago when Lawson and Jackson Beasley wanted to bring a different kind of Christmas sound to the Rocket City.

“We kind of noticed in our hometown, Huntsville, a lot of the Christmas shows were either in churches, church programs, or more like symphony orchestra based going, but there really wasn’t a show like there was a lot going on in Nashville and some of the other cities and we just kind of had the idea: what if we brought one to our hometown?” said Jackson.

Now, in their fifth year of doing the concert, the pandemic is shaking things up. Because of a limited capacity, the band will be performing two Christmas shows instead of one.

The first performance is Thursday, Dec. 10 at 7:30pm at Mars Music Hall in Huntsville. The link to purchase tickets is here.

The second performance is Friday, Dec. 18 at 7:30pm at the Princess Theatre in Decatur. The link to purchase tickets is here.

On their website, the Beasley Brothers say: “Tickets are sold online in pairs but you can call the Princes Theatre at 256-350-1745 to get tickets for groups larger than two. VIP tickets include an acoustic performance before the show at 6:30 PM, a special gift from us, and the best cookie you’ve ever had in your life.”