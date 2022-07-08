HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Valley Hunting & Fishing Expo, touted as North Alabama’s biggest hunting and fishing event, kicks off on Friday, July 8 at the Von Braun Center’s (VBC) South Hall and will continue all weekend long.

July 8 through the 10, the event has something for everyone to enjoy, from live entertainment, seminars, meet & greets, guest speakers, family fun and prizes!

The weekend entertainment experience will get underway on Friday at 3 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. Events will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Over 500 booths will showcase everything your outdoor heart can dream of, and there will be plenty of family-friendly daily activities to enjoy.

Special guest Riley Green is scheduled to perform on Sunday, July 10 from 12-4. Other featured guests include Jim Vitaro, Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel, Timmy Horton, Greg Camp and more.

The VBC is located at 700 Monroe Street Southwest in Huntsville.

For more information, tickets, or for a full lineup of events, you can find all the details you need here, or call 256-572-7229.