Texas Roadhouse to give out meal vouchers to active military, veterans for Veterans Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Two local Texas Roadhouse locations are handing out vouchers to active military members and veterans to show appreciation for their service ahead of Veterans Day.

The vouchers will be given out in the parking lot in drive-thru only events on Thursday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veterans or service members who want a voucher only have to show their military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Vouchers will be available at both the Decatur and Huntsville locations:

Decatur: 1006 Beltline Road SE, Decatur, Ala. 35601

1006 Beltline Road SE, Decatur, Ala. 35601 Huntsville: 121 Jeff Road, Huntsville, Ala. 35806

Vouchers will be able to be redeemed for one of 10 entrees on the Texas Roadhouse menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin with two sides and a drink. The vouchers will be valid through May 30, 2022.