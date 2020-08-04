Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance calls for apology, resignation of Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is calling for the resignation of Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray. The group says he directed officers to use violence against peaceful protesters in June.

The Progressive Alliance also says McMurray publicly identified private citizens who weren’t charged with crimes in his presentation to the city council on June 18, while simultaneously justifying the department’s actions at protests from May 30 to June 5.

The Progressive Alliance says it wants Chief McMurray to apologize to protestors, adding they haven’t seen any effort from the department to rectify the tension between citizens and police.

The stated mission of the Huntsville Police Department is to serve the community by protecting the life, liberty, property, and constitutional rights of all people.

The department says their core values include integrity, knowledge, and compassion.