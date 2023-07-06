HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The 2023 Tennessee Valley Hunting and Fishing Expo (TVHFE) kicks off on Friday, July 7, and will go through Sunday, July 9.

The expo will offer activities, guest speakers, seminars and demos throughout the weekend. Guests will also get the chance to listen to live music and watch the ‘Fetch n Fish Show.’

The Fetch n Fish Show is an educational seminar that promotes hunting and fishing. Professionals will demonstrate training tactics with hunting dogs, who will dive into a large tank to retrieve an object.

The TVHFE will host over 500 booths, 100s of door prizes and test driving offered by Landers McLarty. Kids 12 and under get in free and the first 50 kids on Friday, and the first 100 on Saturday and Sunday, will receive a free fishing rod.

The expo will open at the Von Braun Center South Hall on Friday at 3 p.m. You can purchase tickets online. Single-day tickets are $10 and weekend passes are $20.