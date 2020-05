HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Saturday, Tennessee Riverkeeper removed more than 750 pounds of aquatic litter from Pinhook Creek in downtown Huntsville.

The creek is a tributary of the Tennessee River.

The nonprofit partnered with Huntsville group Model Environment for the cleanup effort where six people attended, wore protective gear, and practiced social distancing along the creek.

In 2020 so far, Riverkeeper has prevented over 4,200 pounds of litter from entering the Cumberland and Tennessee Rivers.