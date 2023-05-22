MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three months ago, a Tennessee National Guard black hawk crashed along Highway 53 and Burwell Road in Madison County.

On Monday, the Tennessee National Guard recognized the first responders and many community organizations who arrived on the scene ready to help.

The Black Hawk went down during a training flight in Madison County near Highway 53 and Burwell Road on February 15. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham of Joelton, who had 15 years of service, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph of Murfreesboro, who had 13 years of service, both died in the training mission.

First responders and others were honored and received awards from the Tennessee National Guard at the 911 Madison County Center.

“It may be a Tennessee tragedy, but it’s also an Alabama tragedy and with that, we offer our deepest condolences,” Alabama House of Representative Andy Whitt said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Redstone Arsenal Army personnel, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and more were honored in this special ceremony.

“Whether you put out fires, directed traffic, cleared wreckage, cleaned up spilled fuel no matter what your task that day we are here to say thanks and express our gratitude on behalf of the Tennessee National Guard family,” Tennessee National Guard Adjutant General Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II said.

The crash site has seen a memorial grow over time along Highway 53.

Additionally, that crash scene is Alabama Representative Andy Whitt’s district.

He concluded the ceremony with a special announcement regarding a tribute to the fallen officers.

“And on behalf of the state of Alabama State Legislature and honorable Kay Ivey we have instructed and encouraged the Department of Transportation to coordinate to designate the portion of Highway 53 at mile marker 327.9 something that we’ll always remember, 327.9 as the Chief Warrant Officer Danny Randolph and Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham Memorial Mile,” Whitt said.

It is reported that there will be two signs placed along the highway honoring the two fallen guardsmen, one on the northbound side and the other southbound.