HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) has confirmed the arrest of a Tennessee man for allegedly coming to Madison County to meet a child for a sex act.

Authorities say 39-year-old Ronald Despain, Jr. was arrested by HPD Special Victims Unit (SVU) on Valentine’s Day and charged with electronic solicitation of a child and traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act.

SVU investigators say they believe Despain traveled to Huntsville from Spring Hill, Tennessee to meet a child younger than 14.

The investigation is ongoing, HPD says, and additional charges may be brought.

Despain was booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday night and released early Tuesday morning. His bond was set at $15,000.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Despain to contact investigators at 256-327-3807. HPD SVU Investigators are based out of the National Children’s Advocacy Center.